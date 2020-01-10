Shakira opens up on why she won’t marry her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué

Shakira recently revealed that she does not want to marry her longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué. Check out what she had to say.

Shakira is finally getting candid about her relationship with Spanish footballer Gerard Piqué. The two have been together for over a decade and are yet to exchange vows. Despite sharing two kids, Milan and Sasha, the couple has not tied the knot yet. In an interview with 60 Minutes, the Columbia singer revealed that she does not want to get married to Gerard because the idea of marriage “scares” her. Shakira does not want her boyfriend to see her as his wife, she wants him to see her as his lover and girlfriend, because that way, she can always keep him on his toes.

The 42-year-old singer also stating that she wants Gerard to always be on his best behaviour and according to the singer that would change if they got married. Shakira and the 32-year-old football player met while shooting the music video for her song Waka Waka. The FC Barcelona star was one of the few World Cup players to appear on the video. The singer recalled noticing him on the screen and finding him cute, even though she wasn’t a soccer fan. They were later introduced by a common friend and after a while, started dating.

During an interview with Viva Magazine, the singer admitted that the two have never been a traditional couple. While they don’t have a written deal to share the tasks, when it comes to their children, they are very dedicated and involved in parenting. They always make out time for family and try to support each other in everything.

