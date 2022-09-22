Shakira says split from Gerard Piqué was the 'darkest hour' in her life
Shakira is finally breaking her silence on her split from her ex-partner Gerard Piqué. The musical sensation opened up about her breakup in a chat with Elle Magazine, via ET. Although Shakira was with Gerard for 12-long-years and even shared two sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, the ex-couple never got married. Their joint statement back in June about their split left many shocked.
During the interview, Shakira revealed that parting with Gerard was "the darkest hour in my life" and was "incredibly difficult" after years with her partner. The very public split made things worse for the Columbian singer. She shared, "I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them because that’s my number one mission in life." She added, "But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"
Shakira also blamed the tabloids for turning her relationship with Gerard, which before felt "sacred," into "something vulgarized and cheapened" with all the headlines scandalizing the precarious situation. Shakira was clear about not wanting to comment on Gerard's new relationship with Clara Chia and also decided to pass on allegations that he cheated on her. Her only focus right now it seems remains to be her two children and their successful co-parenting. Shakira noted, "Regardless of how things ended or how Gerard and I feel about each other as ex-partners, he is the father of my children."
