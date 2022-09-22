Shakira says split from Gerard Piqué was the 'darkest hour' in her life

Shakira is finally breaking her silence on her split from her ex-partner Gerard Piqué. The musical sensation opened up about her breakup in a chat with Elle Magazine, via ET. Although Shakira was with Gerard for 12-long-years and even shared two sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, the ex-couple never got married. Their joint statement back in June about their split left many shocked.

During the interview, Shakira revealed that parting with Gerard was "the darkest hour in my life" and was "incredibly difficult" after years with her partner. The very public split made things worse for the Columbian singer. She shared, "I’ve tried to conceal the situation in front of my kids. I try to do it and to protect them because that’s my number one mission in life." She added, "But then they hear things in school from their friends or they come across some disagreeable, unpleasant news online, and it just affects them, you know?"