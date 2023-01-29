Shakira shares cryptic post after ex Gerard Piqué makes relationship with GF Clara Chia Marti Insta-official

Has Shakira reacted to her ex-partner Gerard Piqué making his relationship with new ladylove Clara Chia Marti Instagram-official? Well, looks like it.

Just a day after Gerard posted a photo on his social media space featuring himself with Clara, Shakira took to the ‘gram and posted a cryptic note along with a video. On Thursday, January 26th, the 45-year-old popstar wrote in Spanish, “Las mujeres ya no lloran las mujeres bailan merengue!” This is a lyric from her new song BZRP Music Session #53 with DJ Bizarrap. It translates to, “Women don’t cry anymore, women dance merengue!”

Along with the video, the Hips Don’t Lie singer also posted a video in which she can be seen dancing to the song too. According to many fans, her song is about her ex-beau.

For the unversed, Shakira and Gerard parted ways last year in June, after being together for 11 years. The duo shares two sons together – Milan, 10, and Sasha, 7.

Shakira’s ex Gerard Piqué made relationship with his new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti official

A few days back, Gerard Piqué made his relationship with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti official on Instagram. This came seven months after Piqué and Shakira’s break up, and a few weeks after the singer released a diss track, allegedly about the former soccer player.

In the picture shared by Gerard on his Instagram space, one can see him and Clara sitting close together on a patio of a restaurant. Both the lovebirds matched with each other in black outfits. He did not add any caption to the picture.

However, it looked like fans and followers were not too happy about his post with Clara, 23. According to Page Six, one user wrote, “I would have been ashamed”. A second user commented, “She doesn’t compare to the mother of your children.” A third person’s comment read, “Clearly, it’s official and the jam-eating position is free.”

For the uninitiated, it is alleged that Shakira realized that Gerard was cheating on her because of jam which kept on disappearing, while she was away from their house. Apparently, neither Gerard nor their children like jam. So, the Beautiful Liar singer figured out that someone must have been coming to the house and eating it in her absence.

She alluded to this situation in her song Te Felicito which came out last year.