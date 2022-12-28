Shakira spent Christmas with sons in Dubai post split from Gerard Pique? 5 things to know about the ex-couple

Shakira, the world-famous singer is currently going through a tough phase in her personal life, post her split with long-time partner Gerard Pique. As per the latest updates, it is clear that the Columbian singer spent her first Christmas post the painful separation with Pique in Dubai, with their sons, Milan and Sasha, who are nine and seven, respectively. Shakira posted a picture from their holiday on her official Instagram handle recently, with her little sons. Shakira's cryptic caption

The pop star took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture with her sons Milan and Sasha, as the trio was seen enjoying their Christmas holidays in a desert area. Shakira captioned her post in both English and Spanish, and it reads: "In the desert this Christmas, searching for serenity." In the picture, the mother and sons were seen dressed in Arab costumes, and the Columbian singer is seen holding a falcon. The new Instagram post of Shakira is now going viral on social media. Check out Shakira's post below: