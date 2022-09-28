Shakira to face trial in Spain over alleged tax fraud case; Prosecutors seek 8-year prison term
Shakira to face trial in Spain for alleged tax evasion. Date for the trial to be announced soon.
Shakira will reportedly face trial in Spain over alleged tax fraud. According to the Associated Press via NBC News, on September 27, a judge ordered that the Columbian pop star will be brought to trial in Spain on six charges of tax fraud. The date for the trial which will be taking place in Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona is yet to be set.
Shakira was charged with tax evasion in 2018 after Spanish prosecutors claimed that the singer had not paid up to 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors have alleged that Shakira spent more than half of that period living in Spain—where her now-ex Gerard Piqué plays professional soccer—and should have paid taxes in the country despite her official residence being listed as the Bahamas.
The singer has denied the claims and her rep also released a statement as reported by Elle which said that she "has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer." The singer herself also addressed these as "false accusations" in her October cover story for the magazine.
Shakira has been in the news recently for multiple reasons including her shocking split from Gerard Piqué. The former couple who were together for eleven years and also share two boys had released a joint statement to announce their split which said, "We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the well-being of our children, who are our upmost priority, we request respect for [our] privacy."
