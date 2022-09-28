Shakira to face trial in Spain over alleged tax fraud case; Prosecutors seek 8-year prison term

Shakira will reportedly face trial in Spain over alleged tax fraud. According to the Associated Press via NBC News, on September 27, a judge ordered that the Columbian pop star will be brought to trial in Spain on six charges of tax fraud. The date for the trial which will be taking place in Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona is yet to be set.

Shakira was charged with tax evasion in 2018 after Spanish prosecutors claimed that the singer had not paid up to 14.5 million euros in taxes between 2012 and 2014. Prosecutors have alleged that Shakira spent more than half of that period living in Spain—where her now-ex Gerard Piqué plays professional soccer—and should have paid taxes in the country despite her official residence being listed as the Bahamas.