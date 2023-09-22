Shakira wanted love that’s unique and unrepeatable' with former partner Gerard Piqué; reveals she 'was dedicated to him'

Shakira, the famous Colombian singer, recently shared her thoughts on her long-time partner Gerard Piqué and her career challenges in a recent interview with Billboard. After an 11-year romance, the couple ended their relationship in June 2022.

Shakira revealed about her relationship expectation

Shakira believed in the idea of "'till death do us part" and had always envisioned a lifelong commitment with Piqué, hoping to create a loving family together. She pointed to her parents, who have been together for around 50 years, as her inspiration, with a unique and enduring love. However, the dream of a lasting partnership didn't materialize in her relationship with Piqué. In the interview, Shakira said, "My parents have been together, I don’t know, 50 years, and they love each other like the first day, with a love that’s unique and unrepeatable. So I know it’s possible."

The Hips Don't Lie singer further explained, "Well, the thing is, I was dedicated to him. To the family, [Piqué]. She added, "It was very difficult for me to attend to my professional career while in Barcelona. It was complicated logistically to get a collaborator there. I had to wait for agendas to coincide or for someone to deign to come. I couldn’t leave my children and just go somewhere to make music outside my house. It was hard to maintain the rhythm." Shakira's recent move to the United States, particularly Miami and Los Angeles, has been really important. The Whenever Wherever singer shared, "Something inescapable about Miami, Los Angeles, the U.S. in general is I have the logistical and technical support, the resources, the tools, the people. Living in Spain, all that was on hold.

Shakira and Piqué share two children, Milan and Sasha. Their journey together began in 2011 when they met during the filming of Shakira's music video for Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

ALSO READ: The Super Models’ Episode 2 pays tribute to fashion icon Tatjana Patitz

Shakira's shares future plans

According to PEOPLE, Shakira also discussed her plans for a global tour in 2024. While she wants to make tickets affordable for her fans, she considers her repertoire to be the most crucial element. With an extensive catalog of songs, she believes her next tour will be a tour of a lifetime. The tour is expected to include arena and stadium shows in numerous countries across Latin America, North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East.

ALSO READ: 'I couldn’t live without you’: Zayn Malik pens heartfelt birthday tribute for his and Gigi Hadid's daughter Khai