Shakira's ex Gerard Pique calls himself 'Puppet' of new girlfriend Clara

“The reality is I go with my girlfriend to the shops and she buys them for me." I'm a puppet”, he quoted in an interview. He admitted that his clothes were picked up by his girlfriend Marti. Here, he compared himself to a puppet since all his clothes selection is done by Marti when the two of them go shopping.

Pop star Shakira ’s ex-boyfriend, Gerard Pique , says his new girlfriend has taken charge of his wardrobe. In a recent interview, the former soccer player broke the silence on his 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia Marti in public. He acknowledged her for choosing his outfits and said she is the mastermind behind his look.

Gerard went Instagram official with Marti

Just a few weeks after the release of Shakira’s new song that takes an act of sweet revenge against ex Gerard Pique, the former soccer star shared a picture of himself with PR student Marti on Instagram and made his relationship official. In the picture, the duo was wearing matching black shirts and they were giving a sly look to the camera.

Last year, fans were disheartened by the news that he and Shakira are separated because of the soccer star’s alleged infidelity in June. The fans were totally shocked to learn that Gerad cheated on Shakira.

Shakira and Pique’s relationship and separation timeline (The way they were)

The two of them first met in 2010 when the 36-year-old participated in the Columbian pop star’s music video for “Waka Waka”. In March 2011, the two started spending time together and made things Instagram official. Also, the ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ singer and Pique made their first red-carpet appearance together in 2012. In January 2013, the two became parents to their first child. Shakira gave birth to her second child in 2015. After spending 12 years together, the duo announced that they are separated in June 2022. In the same year, Shakira released her album that speculated about her own relationship with Pique while he has begun a new relationship with his alleged girlfriend Marti.

Also read: Shakira shares cryptic post after ex Gerard Piqué makes relationship with GF Clara Chia Marti Insta-official | PINKVILLA