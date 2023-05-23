Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique posts rare selfie with GF Clara Chia Marti; Fan says ‘We hate you forever’

Shakira’s fans are not holding back when it comes to expressing their dislike for her ex Gerard Pique.

The 36-year-old soccer player, usually keeps his romance with new ladylove Clara Chia Marti, 23, away from the limelight and the scrutiny of social media users. However, after a long time, Pique posted a new selfie with Clara on his Instagram space a couple of days back. But, Shakira’s fans are not too happy to see the snapshot and they let their thoughts known.

Scroll below to take a look.

Gerard Pique shares photo with GF Clara Chia Marti

A couple of days back, Pique took to his Instagram space and posted a picture of himself with his new girlfriend. In the photo, Gerard can be seen sitting bare-chested, while Clara donned a black tee-shirt as she sat on her beau’s lap. Her hair was left open and she did not have any makeup on. The lovebirds brought their faces close together as they smiled for the selfie. Sharing the photo, Gerard captioned it with an orange heart emoji.

Gerard Pique’s Instagram post

Fans react to Gerard Pique’s picture with Clara Chia Marti

As soon as Gerard shared the photo, fans and followers took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. One fan wrote, “Who is [this]? Ahh Shakira’s ex? (laughing emoji)” Another fan’s comment read, “At least have a little sense of humanity and keep your life private !!!!” A third user commented, “Typical; Upload a photo with each other to prove you’re ‘happy’ when CLEARLY dying of rage inside (laughing emoji)”. Yet a fourth follower commented, “We hate you forever.”

When Gerard Pique reacted to the hate he received online

In April, Pique appeared in an interview with journalist Gerard Romero on Twitch, which has been translated by Marca. Durind their conversation, the pro soccer player explained how he deals with the hate he receives from the Hips Don’t Lie singer’s fans.

“So my ex is Latin American… you don’t know what I’ve gotten on social media from her fans. These people have no lives.” Gerard Pique

Pique further expressed that he does not ‘give a damn’ because he does not know these people online. He said that he gives them no importance and that they are like ‘robots’ as he is never going to meet them in his life.

ALSO READ: Shakira shares cryptic post after ex Gerard Piqué makes relationship with GF Clara Chia Marti Insta-official