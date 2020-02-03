Shakira's tongue wiggle during Super Bowl 2020 performance inspires hilarious memes; Check Out

Shakira's tongue wiggle during her Super Bowl 2020 performance alongside Jennifer Lopez has inspired some hilarious memes. Read on to check them out.

Shakira might have given one of the most memorable and power-packed performances of her life at the Super Bowl 2020, but it was her tongue that stole the show and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The songstress absolutely owned the Super Bowl halftime show with a stunning performance that included everything from her greatest hits to signature belly dancing. It also included wagging her tongue while facing the camera. While it was just a three-second shot, the meme lords had a field day with it.

The memesters instantly flooded social media with hilarious memes we can’t get over them. While various social media users were busy coming up with some of the most creative memes, there were few who decided to educate the people about the meaning of Shakira's tongue wiggle. According to her fans, the 43-year-old singer, whose father happens to be of Lebanese decent, was performing a traditional Arab vocal expression called zaghrouta. “Shakira wasn’t just being funny with the 'tongue thing.' what she did is called a zaghrouta, an Arabic tradition used to express joy, excitement, celebration. typically heard at weddings. FYI, she’s part Lebanese,” a fan explained.

Meanwhile, the singer also turned as she co-headlined the halftime show with Jennifer Lopez. “The best birthday gift has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could wish for. We Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and we couldn’t have done it without all of you!” she tweeted. Making the performance even more special, the two singers were joined by Lopez’s and her ex-husband Marc Anthony’s daughter Emme.

