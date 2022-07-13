Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS two Oscar-winning Hollywood movies he'd have liked to be a part of

Ranbir Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for his latest outing Shamshera and we're all for it! In between talking about his married life with Alia Bhatt, and welcoming a baby Kapoor-Bhatt soon to his upcoming projects and washboard abs, the Bollywood heartthrob is getting as candid as candid can get. In a fun segment adorably named Pup It Up, Ranbir Kapoor answered some fun questions while surrounded by cute puppies.

One intriguing question that Ranbir Kapoor was asked: "Which Hollywood film would you like to be a part of?" To this, RK picked two Oscar-winning movies: Gladiator and Braveheart. On one hand, Gladiator starred Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix with Ridley Scott in the director's chair. The epic historical drama movie was nominated for 12 Oscars, winning 5 including the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe. Joaquin Phoenix was also bestowed with an Oscar nod in the Best Supporting Actor category.

On the other hand, we have Braveheart, directed, co-produced and starring Mel Gibson. The epic historical war drama movie was nominated for 10 Oscars, winning five including the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for Mel Gibson. Furthermore, Ranbir Kapoor was also asked: "Your comfort movie?" For this, the 39-year-old actor picked the classic Christmas comedy movie Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin, which for many is their comfort movie as well.

Watch Pup It Up with Ranbir Kapoor below:

RK's movie picks are definitely interesting choices, indeed!

Which Hollywood film would you like to be a part of? Your comfort movie?

Meanwhile, Shamshera is slated to release on July 22.

