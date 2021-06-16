Shane West REVEALS he & Mandy Moore had a 'bit of a crush' on each other during A Walk to Remember

Shane West in a recent interview spoke about him and Mandy Moore being there for each other in the "purest of ways" while filming A Walk to Remember.

Shane West and Mandy Moore had the sweetest chemistry onscreen in their 2002 film, A Walk to Remember and it looks like it had an offscreen connection too. West recently opened up about filming the iconic romance drama and spoke about what it was like working with the This Is Us star. Among the many confessions he made about the film's BTS environment, one of the most interesting ones was relating to his co-star Mandy Moore.

Recalling how he and Moore got along on the sets of the film, Shane admitted that the duo had crushes on each other. Speaking about the same, he told People, "I think we both had a little bit of a crush, but then we were just there for each other in the most honest and purest of ways. That sounds incredibly corny but is true and rare."

Further adding that it wasn't just him and Moore who got along well, West added that the entire cast clicked extremely well. Speaking about the offscreen atmosphere on set, West said, "We all had chemistry offscreen, in the sense of bonding and in friendship, including [Mandy], which is the funniest thing because all the other characters had been bullying her", via People.

Crush confessions of actors seem to have become common and one of the biggest revelations recently was when actor David Schwimmer revealed that he and Jennifer Aniston had major crushes on each other while filming Friends. It seems after West's confession about Moore, fans of A Walk to Remember are sure to go gaga over their adorable chemistry in the film all over again.

