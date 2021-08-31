Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings: Awkwafina opens up on her character Katy and why she loved it.

As theatres across India are slowly opening up, several Bollywood and Hollywood films are lining up for release. One such Hollywood film set to release this Friday is Marvel first Asian superhero flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings. Keeping the excitement high among the fans, the film's cast is leaving no stone unturned and are making all the right noises to increase curiosity among the viewers.

One of them is actress Awkwafina, who is known for her comic timings, but is taking over a different role. In Shang-Chi, Awkwafina is playing the character of Katy and the talented actress recently decoded what her friendship with Shang-Chi aka Simu Liu means in the film.

Speaking of her character, she said, "Katy is what I would love to be as a friend, which is loyal. I think she really trusts Shang-Chi. At the same time, in a world where he is wary about who he lets into his life, she doesn’t really judge him for his past and trusts him."

Further adding, "She’s a really good friend, and also useless — I think there might be some luck involved in certain aspects of her life. So it’s fun that she gets to tag along. She gets some action. There is a pole scene … well, it’s scaffolding. You know, we’re not in the club."

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, MCU's latest offering is releasing in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in your nearest theatres on September 3, 2021. The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung in lead roles.

