Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Early Reviews: Critics PRAISE MCU film's explosive action

Marvel's much-awaited film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to hit the theatres soon and while audiences are waiting to meet MCU's new superhero, critics have already given their verdict on the upcoming film. The trailers and promos of the film have already introduced fans to Simu Liu's Asian superhero, Shang-Chi but they are yet to witness the actor's much-hyped action sequences.

Starring the likes of Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng among others the film has been an anticipated project in terms of bringing Asian representation to the Marvel universe. With a few members of the press receiving a special screening of the film, critics have now reacted to MCU's latest offering and the overall reactions to it seem to be favourable. Should we gear up for Simu Liu's superhero to blow our minds? Find out what critics had to say.

Collider's Steven Weintraub lauded Simul Liu's casting and said: "#shangchi is like no Marvel movie you’ve seen. Love that it opens the door to a new world that I can’t wait to see more of. @SimuLiu literally kicks so much ass and he is perfectly cast. Got to see it in @imax tonight and this is how you want to see it. Looked and sounded perfect."

Kirsten Acuna of Insider hailed the film's action scenes and wrote on Twitter: "#ShangChi is fantastic. It's full of INCREDIBLE, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and full of badass women. Get ready to know Simu Liu's name if you don't already. Marvel has another hit on its hands."

Variety's Courtney Howard also gave the film a thumbs up and said: "#ShangChi has spectacular, breathtakingly gorgeous fight sequences and lots of universal thematic resonance. Simu Liu & Awkwafina are endearing (loved their portrayal of platonic pals). Michelle Yeoh & Tony Leung reign."

ComicBook's Brandon Davis was also all praises for the film as he shared on Twitter: "#ShangChi is such a personal, family story at its core. That’s when it’s at its best. The third act is full of surprises but sometimes is a little crazier than is needed. Ultimately delivers epic action and the intimate moments to land. Big MCU stuff. Can’t wait to watch again!"

The Marvel film will introduce the world to Shang-Chi's character who learns about his background and his family's past and its connection to the mysterious Ten Rings organisation. It has been confirmed by the film's director Destin Daniel Cretton that it is set in the present day in the MCU timeline.

