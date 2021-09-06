Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings OUTPERFORMS with weekend box office collection; Simu Liu is ECSTATIC

What a time to be Asian and thriving on a global scale! MCU Phase 4's latest outing, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has outperformed in terms of its opening weekend box office collection. According to Deadline, the Simu Liu starrer earned a worldwide total of USD 139.7 million. Without Monday's domestic forecast, it's USD 127.6 million.

It's interesting to note that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings broke a Labor Day record with a massive USD 83.5 million collection for the four-day domestic frame (USD 71.4 million, three-day domestic frame). According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel movie beat Rob Zombie's 2007 title Halloween's previously held record of USD 30.6 million over the four-day domestic frame. In terms of international opening weekend box office numbers, the Destin Daniel Cretton directorial collected USD 56.2 million overseas. The superhero film is the second-biggest domestic opening of 2021, so far, just behind Scarlett Johansson led Black Widow, which debuted with USD 80.3 million, over the three-day domestic frame.

The movie also registered the biggest-three day opening weekend box office collection in the UK during the COVID-19 pandemic era with USD 7.7 million. Released in 41 material offshore markets, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings peaked at No. 1 in all key hubs - Korea (USD 6.5 million), France (USD 4.3 million), Russia (USD 3.2 million) and Japan (USD 2.8 million). Notably, the first Asian American driven MCU film, which also marks Awkwafina and Meng'er Zhang's MCU debuts, is yet to get a China release date.

Reacting to the massive Labor Day numbers for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a fired-up Simu Liu enthusiastically tweeted, "Let's. Freaking. Go."

Asian pride FTW!

