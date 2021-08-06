Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Simu Liu, Awkwafina get new character posters for their MCU film

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is one of Marvel's most-anticipated projects considering it introduces the studios' first Asian superhero. Ever since the trailer of the film was released, it has been a delight to watch Simu Liu pull off amazing action in it. Ahead of the film's release in September, Marvel is introducing its lead cast with some exciting new character posters for the upcoming film. They feature not only the film's lead Simu Liu but also the supporting cast members.

While Liu will take on the role of Shang-Chi, the film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The new character posters show each of these characters in their most powerful avatars and Shang-Chi can be seen sporting his superhero costume from the film.

The film will see Shang-Chi's character go through a thrilling journey as learns about the legend of the ten rings and its connection to his family. The film will see his character realising his true calling and his powers.

Check out the new character posters below:

As for actor Simu Liu, his connection to Marvel superheroes seems to go back considering he revealed in an interview with Empire, that he used to wear a Spider-Man costume for kids celebrating their birthday parties. Talking about the same, he said, "As an Asian man, I could never show my face. It was only once I put the mask on that the illusion of the superhero would be sold. The moment that I took it off, nobody would ever think I could be that. That’s something I was keenly aware of."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings will be Marvel's second release in theatres after Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow following the delays caused by COVID-19. The film is slated to release on September 3.

ALSO READ: Shang Chi star Simu Liu REVEALS he discussed THIS with Angelina Jolie during their Comic Con meet 2 years ago