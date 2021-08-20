Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: Simu Liu's MCU film to release in India on THIS date

Marvel's latest film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has now been confirmed to release in India theatrically. With the COVID-19 restrictions being uplifted in certain cities across the country, fans can now head to the screens to watch MCU's first Asian superhero in theatres as the film releases in India on September 3, 2021.

The film stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung in lead roles. It has also been announced that the superhero film will release in four languages in India including English, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

As seen in the trailers and promos of the film, Shang-Chi will have Simu Liu pull off some insane action sequences. The plot of the film mainly revolves around Liu's character finding out about his past and his family's connection to the mysterious Ten Rings organisation.



The film recently enjoyed a red carpet premiere in LA which saw the lead cast descending on the red carpet looking their gorgeous best. After the premiere, early reactions to the film suggested that the Destin Daniel Cretton directorial offers some superior action choreography and many even praised Simu Liu's casting for the film.

With the Marvel release slated for a release in India on September 3, we bet MCU fans will soon be marking the date in their calendars as they gear up to head to the cinemas for a MCU film after a long wait.

