Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer: Marvel drops an action packed treat on Simu Liu's birthday

The first trailer of Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings has dropped and it looks far too exciting to miss.

The first trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings was dropped by Marvel Studios as a major surprise for fans as well as its lead star Simu Liu on the occasion of his birthday. The action-packed treat promises some deadly action and is sure to leave everyone excited who have been waiting for updates of Shang-Chi given that the film was earlier set to release in February. Ever since its announcement, fans have been looking forward to the film, especially on account of its apt casting.

While the film will see Simu Liu suit up as Shang-Chi, the film also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh in lead roles. The film's first trailer gives us some amazing glimpses into the fun equation between Liu and Awkwafina's characters. Towards the end of the trailer, they even seemed to have recreated a Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock style Speed moment where Awkwafina is seen driving a bus.

Check out the trailer here:

The film mainly revolves around Shang-Chi and his connection to the past and how he gets drawn into the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Daniel Callaham.

Shang-Chi has been among the most talked-about Marvel projects considering it has also been a part of discussions surrounding representation when it comes to casting Asian actors. The trailer was released especially on account of Liu's birthday who also earlier shared a brand new poster on his social media. The film is slated to release in theatres on September 3, 2021.

