Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Trailer: Simu Liu pulls off INSANE action in new promo

The new trailer of Simu Liu's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings promises enough family drama along with action.
12310 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 02:41 pm
Shang-Chi's new trailer showcases some brilliant action Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' new promo is action-packed
A new trailer of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was recently dropped by Marvel and it looks absolutely smashing. The film will introduce Simu Liu as martial artist Shang-Chi, the son of crime lord Wenwu (Tony Leung) and the estranged brother of fellow fighter Xialing (Meng'er Zhang). After the first trailer that gave us a background of Shang-Chi's character, the new trailer promises to dig deep into his childhood as well.

The film will follow Simu's character coming to terms with his powers that he has inherited from his family. Tony Leung plays Mandarin, Shang-Chi’s father and the new trailer gives us a glimpse into Shang-Chi and his father's relationship. The trailer also has a major surprise for Doctor Strange fans as Benedict Wong who plays Wong in the Doctor Strange films makes an appearance.

Check out the trailer here:

The new trailer also makes a reference to Shang-Chi's connection with the Ten Rings organisation. The promo showcases a scene between a young Shang-Chi and his father where Mandarin tells him, "If you want them to be yours one day, you have to show me you're strong enough to carry them."

Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings has been among Marvel's most-awaited projects. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The film is slated for a September 3, 2021 release and will be Marvel's second big release after Black Widow in July. 

