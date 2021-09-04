Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens feel about MCU's latest film

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first Asian-led superhero picture, starring Simu Liu as Shang-Chi and Awkwafina as his best friend Katy, and it will make you excited for the remainder of Phase 4! The film about a man who must face his past as he is pulled back into the web of the enigmatic Ten Rings organization is a martial arts lover's dream, with hard-hitting martial arts scenes as well as wonderfully choreographed combat sequences. And, like with every Marvel blockbuster film formula, it has the right balance of hilarious and touching moments.

While the film sees Simu Liu suit up as Shang-Chi, the film also stars Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Fala Chen, Meng'er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh in lead roles. Interestingly, Shang-Chi has been among the most talked-about Marvel projects considering it has also been a part of discussions surrounding representation when it comes to casting Asian actors.

Now, before we dive deep into the 2-hour long film, let’s take a look at what netizens have to say about Marvel's first asian superhero movie

SHANG-CHI — Souichi Terada (寺田惣一) (@SouichiTerada) September 3, 2021

OMG EVERYONE GO WATCH SHANG-CHI!!! #ShangChi — Precious Ighalo (@PreciousIghalo) September 3, 2021

GO WATCH SHANG-CHI NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — C (@doit4c) September 3, 2021

okay but shang-chi is one of the best marvel movies ever — lucie ❁ saw shang-chi (@WANDASBOOTS) September 3, 2021

#ShangChi is 100% in my top 3 movies. not even just mcu movies. that shits crazy. the mid credit scene i was literally speechless and the end credits scene.. wow. it opens so many doors for the future and visits the past in fun ways. go watch shang-chi right tf now. — laila (@falconsnat) September 3, 2021

Gotta say, Shang-Chi for me is in top 10 for MCU movies. Absolutely loved it#ShangChi #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/cDGreYz1Kg — uɐʌǝ (@evanwilko) September 3, 2021

Ngl #ShangChi was incredible. I had high expectations and @MarvelStudios still surpassed them. @SimuLiu was the perfect Shang-Chi, and both @awkwafina and Meng’er Zhang kicked so much ass. Easily one of my favorite Marvel films to date. — Tim (@ThisTimothy) September 3, 2021

ALSO READ:Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Review: Simu Liu is a welcome addition in a wildly entertaining film