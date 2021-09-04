Shang-Chi director regrets cutting a fight scene from the movie; Says he hopes to 'do it in another film'

Director Destin Daniel Cretton has recently opened up on cutting an action scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings that he absolutely loved. In an interview with ComicBook, the director revealed to have left one of the brawls behind while the movie was being finally edited. However, he hopes to plan the sequence again in another film.

Speaking of the sequence that they missed, Cretton said that every action scene in the movie ‘takes place in very unique environments.’ “The setting is as much a character to the fight sequences as the opponents who are fighting in them,” he said, via Comic Book. The director revealed one sequence that they were unable to pull off in the movie. Adding that he wishes to ‘do it again in another film,’ Cretton was reluctant in explaining the sequence.

According to Comic Book, the director has also credited the leader of Shang-Chi’s stunt team, Brad Allen for ‘great martial arts’ and ‘physical storytelling.’ He added that the team they put together for stunts was ‘incredible’ and had a connection to Jackie Chan.

Director Cretton went on to speak about one of the fight scenes which was ‘elegant’ and ‘emotional.’ He opened up on the action sequence where ‘two people fall in love by the end of it.’ and these are all fight scenes that are described in ways that I never thought I could describe a fight scene, and I feel so proud to have them all and be a part of this movie,” he added.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shang-Chi star Awkwafina says she 'LOVES' Priyanka Chopra; REACTS to a shirtless Simu Liu