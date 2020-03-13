Shang Chi: Marvel suspends production of the film after director self isolates amid Coronavirus crisis

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Marvel has suspended the production of its upcoming film Shang Chi after the director self-isolated amid Coronavirus crisis. Read on to know more.

Marvel has put a hold on the production of its upcoming film Shang-Chi after the director of the Simu Liu starrer film was asked to self-isolate. According to Variety, filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton was asked by his doctor to self-isolate. While Daniel was not feeling the symptoms of COVID-19, he decided to get tested as a precaution since he is a new father. The director is self-isolating himself as he awaits his test results. The team had been shooting the film in Australia since February 2020.

Recently, Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus. The couple was also in Australia for the production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic. Marvel has suspended the production of the film until Destin gets his results back. It’s is not yet clear if the delay in the movie’s shooting schedule will also affect its release date. The MCU film is scheduled to release in 2021. It will revolve around Shang-Chi, a half Chinese and half American superhero who is a master of various unarmed and weaponry-based wushu styles.

The Coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation of many public events across the world. And it has especially taken a toll on the entertainment industry. From late-night shows, daily series, to shooting and release dates of films, everything is crumbling under the pressure built by this health crisis. According to WHO, more than 4,600 people have died and over 126,000 have been infected by coronavirus globally, Al Jazeera reported. ALSO READ: Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers late night shows suspend production amid Coronavirus outbreak

