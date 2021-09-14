Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu treats fans with a shirtless mirror selfie announcing his attendance at MET Gala 2021

Yes, you heard it right! Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Simu Liu might have just confirmed his attendance at MET Gala 2021 with a shirtless mirror selfie in one of his Instagram stories! The actor, 32, has taken to his social media platform to share this iconic thirst trap with his fans, and we couldn’t be happier.

Tagging the official account of The Metropolitan Museum of Art which hosts the Met Gala every year, the Marvel superhero has posted a bathroom selfie where he is without a shirt and only just a towel! “The Big Day, @METMESEUM,” Simu Liu wrote while posting this treat for his fans and followers. The picture is a simple mirror selfie, but what’s iconic about it is how Liu posted behind-the-scenes from his day preparing for the MET Gala and announced his participation in the most unique way ever.

Take a look at the picture:

This year, fans might witness many new actors join the event, while many old faces have also been rumoured to be present at the ceremony. In other news, Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she wouldn’t be attending this year’s MET Gala, and fans think it is owing to her second pregnancy. Recently, the beauty mogul had announced that she is expecting her second kid with Travis Scott.

According to Just Jared, a list of rumoured attendees include Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Shawn Mendes, Jennifer Lopez, Lorde, Rosalia, Chloe Fineman, Venus Williams, and Addison Rae, among others. Camila Cabello, Timothee Chalamet, and Billie Eilish have confirmed their attendance at the event. Chalamet and Eilish will also co-chair the event this year.

It’ll be interesting to see if Simu Liu attends the gala alone or with the cast members of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

