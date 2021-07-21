Shang Chi star Simu Liu REVEALS he discussed THIS with Angelina Jolie during their Comic Con meet 2 years ago

Simu Liu is all set to make his Marvel debut with the much-anticipated film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The actor has been excited about bringing into the Marvel universe, its first Asian superhero. While the film has faced several delays owing to the pandemic, the actor recently celebrated a milestone moment for his Marvel journey as he took to social media to recall his first Comic-Con after being cast in the film and the important conversation he had with one of his MCU co-stars.

The actor taking to Twitter mentioned how he struck up a conversation with Angelina Jolie at the Comic-Con and also revealed what it was about. Jolie who is also set to make her Marvel debut soon with The Eternals which will release in November was present at the Comic-Con two years ago.

Revealing what he discussed with Jolie, Simu Liu in his post wrote, "On this day two years ago at Comic-Con I sat across the table from Angelina Jolie and attempted to explain League of Legends to her. Oh and some other stuff happened too I guess."

On this day two years ago at Comic-Con I sat across the table from Angelina Jolie and attempted to explain League of Legends to her. Oh and some other stuff happened too I guess — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) July 20, 2021

In terms of the "other stuff" mentioned by Liu, it happened to be his casting anniversary for the Marvel film.

The trailer of Shang-Chi has shown Liu to be a promising choice for the role as we see him pull off some brilliant action. The film apart from Liu also stars Tony Leung as Mandarin, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu, and Ronny Chieng. The film is slated for a release on September 3, 2021, in theatres.

