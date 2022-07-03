Shang-Chi star Simu Liu reveals his BTS bias; Praises RM for being the 'heart and soul' of the group

Like several other Hollywood celebrities, Simu Liu is also a BTS fan and in the past, the actor has showcased his ARMY status by showing his dance moves to the K-pop group's tracks and also revealing his favourite songs by them. In a recent interview during the promotions of his upcoming memoir, We Were Dreamers, Simu also revealed his BTS bias.

In conversation with Jason Y. Lee for one of his recent book tours, Simu was asked about his favourite BTS member and the Shang-Chi star without much thought, instantly revealed that it was RM and a clip where he speaks about his love for the Rap Monster is now going viral on Twitter. Further revealing why appreciates him the most, Simu said, "I’ll tell you why. He’s [RM] very much like the mouthpiece of BTS, like the heart and soul. And it takes a lot to like assume that responsibility. Right? To be able to speak … in an eloquent manner, on behalf of an entire group."

The actor didn't stop gushing about RM and further also added, "He’s kind of been there every step of the way, and he’s also, you know, one of the producers as well … What’s not there to love?" As for Jason, the panel host quickly revealed his favourites as well and said that he loves Jimin and J-Hope.

This is not the only time that Simu has expressed s love for BTS though, reportedly he also mentions the K-pop group in his memoir where he gives the band a shoutout for becoming a global phenomenon and tearing down charts. Recently another celebrity who also named their BTS bias was Cardi B. The rapper during a Q&A session with fans on Twitter revealed Jimin was her favourite member of the band.

