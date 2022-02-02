Shang-Chi star Simu Liu says 'Sorry mom' as he goes blonde; Olivia Munn, Ronny Chieng REACT

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has a new look and the actor took to Instagram to flaunt the same. Much to everyone's surprise, Simu debuted his new hairdo on Instagram as he went blonde. The actor while sharing a selfie of himself as he showed off the new hair colour, Liu mentioned in captions how his mother may not be too thrilled about it.

Sharing a shirtless selfie on Instagram, Liu wrote, "sorry ma pls don’t kill me." The actor also dropped a photo of himself while getting his hair coloured on his Instagram stories where again he apologised to his mother. Liu's new look received a lot of reactions not only from his fans but also his friends. Actress Olivia Munn reacted to Liu's photo and said, "The 90s really are back."

Also, Simu's Shang-Chi co-stars, Ronny Chieng and Fala Chen responded to the actor's blonde picture. While Chieng made fun of Liu's look and wrote, "LOOKS LIKE SHIT", Fala Chen who played the role of Shang-Chi's mother in the film said, "I’m disappointed son."

Check out Simu Liu's post here:

Simu's new photo came a day after the actor released his new family memoir titled We are dreamers. The 32-year-old actor shared the news of his new book on Instagram and described it as a "deeply personal journey" which was in the making for "nearly three years." The book is all set to release on May 3.

On the career front, after making his MCU debut with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the actor will return as the superhero for a sequel which will also be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

