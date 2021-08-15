Shang Chi star Simu Liu SLAMS Disney CEO's comment; Says 'we are not an experiment'

Simu Liu, the star of the forthcoming Marvel film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has responded to a remark made by Disney CEO Bob Chapek. During an earnings call with investors this week, Bob said that the film's theatrical release would be "an interesting experiment for us," as per Just Jared.

Apparently, Simu is not happy that Shang-Chi is being referred to as an “experiment” for Disney. “We are not an experiment,” Simu tweeted. “We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.” According to Just Jared, Shang-Chi will have a 45-day theatrical window, which Chapek is alluding to. The film will not be available on Disney+ Premier Access during this time, despite the studio previously releasing movies that way during the pandemic. “The prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the service after going theatrical for 45 days will be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward on our titles,” Bob said.

Check out Simu Liu's tweet here:

We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US. pic.twitter.com/IcyFzh0KIb — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) August 14, 2021

Meanwhile, following 20th Century Studios' Free Guy, which debuted this weekend, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which premieres on September 3, is one of the first from Disney to be released in this manner in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Jungle Cruise, Black Widow, and Cruella, among other recent Disney blockbusters, will be released simultaneously in cinemas and via Disney Plus Premier Access.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is Marvel's first Asian superhero film, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. It follows Shang-Chi (Liu), a master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, as he is pulled into the Ten Rings organization and forced to face his past.

