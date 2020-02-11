Shang Chi star Simu Liu's family's reaction to Parasite's historic Oscars 2020 win is every desi parent ever

Parasite made history as the Bong Joon-ho directorial became the first non-English film to win Best Picture at Oscars 2020. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu had the best reaction to the monumental moments as it's way too relatable.

It was Bong Joon-ho's night as his masterpiece Parasite dominated at the Oscars 2020 and picked up not one or two, but four Academy Awards. Parasite won the Oscar for Best Picture, the Academy Award for Directing for Bong, International Feature Film and Original Screenplay for Bong and Kwak Sin-ae. The reason why the Best Picture win, in particular, is so monumental is that it's the first South Korean and more significantly non-English language film to be honoured with the prestigious award.

Moreover, Bong beat the likes of big guns like Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood) to bag the Directing Oscar. Many prominent personalities have taken to their social media handles to congratulate Team Parasite on their historical win. One such celebrity is Simu Liu, who is starring as Shang-Chi in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and took to his Twitter page to share a congratulatory message. While sharing the happy news, Simu quipped, "Kims recognize Kims. #Parasite," and added, "A historical win for cinema and for Asian representation but also I'm really scared of basements now #Parasite."

A historical win for cinema and for Asian representation but also I'm really scared of basements now #Parasite — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 10, 2020

However, it was his next tweet that got our attention and had us ROTFLMAO! Because it was his family's reaction, which is basically every desi parent ever!

Check out Simu Liu's hilarious tweet for Bong Joon-ho below:

"...but did you win four Oscars in one night like #BongJoonHo?" -my parents, for every one of my future career milestones — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile speaking of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the MCU film is being helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton and is slated to release on February 12, 2021.

