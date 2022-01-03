Shang-Chi's Simu Liu lists his MILESTONE moments from 2021 and it includes watching Taylor Swift perform live

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu took to Instagram to drop a post about the highlights of 2021 for him and it included several things including his Marvel debut, People's Choice Award win and more. The actor shared a list of milestone moments the past year brought for him and among them was also a shoutout to Taylor Swift.

From wrapping up the shoot of his film Arthur the King with Mark Wahlberg to the premiere of Shang-Chi and also buying his new house, several things made it to Liu's list of successes this year. The actor also received a People's Choice Award and Simu hilariously pointed out how sitting next to Tom Hiddleston during the ceremony was much more special for him apart from the award.

Simu also made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live this year. The Shang-Chi star further mentioned how besides hosting SNL, another thing special was to watch Taylor Swift perform live on SNL.

The actor then concluded by saying, "This is the part where I say 2022 will be even better but who are we kidding here."

Check out Simu Liu's post HERE

Although it's no surprise that 2022 is going to be equally amazing for Liu given that the actor will be working on the Shang-Chi sequel soon which was confirmed by Marvel. Simu's post also received a lot of love from his friends from the industry including Shang-Chi co-star Awkwafina who sent him wishes for the new year. Also, actor Ken Jeong commented with a string of hearts on his post.

