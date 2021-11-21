Shang-Chi's Simu Liu recalls old gig of dressing up as Spider-Man in EPIC SNL monologue

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on November 20 and the actor absolutely smashed it. From declaring himself as "I'm Shang-Chi bitch" to revealing the story of how he landed up with the superhero role, Simu left the audiences entertained with his charming jokes about life before MCU.

In his amazing opening monologue, Simu Liu opened up about being Marvel's first Asian superhero and how it all started with a simple tweet he sent out in 2014. The actor then recalled his struggle before becoming a famous name and mentioned how he used to dress up as Spider-Man at kids' birthday parties.

Revealing how his earliest MCU superhero connection wasn't all that pleasant, Liu in his monologue recalled a kid named Trevor, who hit him in the shins while telling him he wasn't "Spider-Man." Recalling the incident, the Shang-Chi star added, "It lit a fire under me. Trevor, I don’t know if you’re watching, but you were right: I'm not Spider-Man. I’m Shang-Chi, bitch."

Check out Simu Liu's SNL monologue here:

The actor also gave a nod to his Canadian upbringing by adding that the way he ended up with the role of Shang-Chi was by "tweeting politely." The 32-year-old actor kicked off his monologue by calling himself Marvel's first "openly Chinese" superhero and also SNL's first Chinese host.

Ahead of his Saturday Night Live gig, the actor shared several social media posts revealing how nervous he was to take on the big task but it seems Liu did win over the audience full-on Shang-Chi style.

