Shang-Chi's Simu Liu shares why 'it's important to be fired up' for his movie amid 'not an experiment' comment

"It's important to just be fired up for a movie like this, which I am!," Simu Liu shared with Entertainment Tonight at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' world premiere in Los Angeles when asked about his recent "not an experiment" stance in response to Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who reportedly claimed the film was an "interesting experiment."

"I mean, look out in front of us. There's so many people [here]. I'm so proud to be a part of this project with Disney, who has thrown all of their support behind this and behind me. So, I couldn't be more grateful," Simu humbly acknowledged but further stated, "...but I wanted to highlight just how fired up I was and just how excited I was for people to see it!" For the unversed, after Bob's recent quote on the MCU film, Liu had taken to Instagram and Twitter to share a rebuttal.

"We are not an experiment. We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US," the 32-year-old actor staunchly made a statement.

We can't wait to see what "surprise" Simu Liu and gang have up their talented sleeves with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, as MCU fans embark on unchartered territories with an exciting Phase 4 in store!

Are you excited to see Simu Liu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Marvel head Kevin Feige RESPONDS to Shang Chi controversy involving Disney CEO's 'experiment' comment

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and also starring Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Benedict Wong and Ben Kingsley, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings releases in the US on September 3.

If you're curious to know how Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige reacted to Simu Liu's "not an experiment" comment, do head on to our ALSO READ link below.