Shania Twain And Our Lady Peace Set To Rock NHL Stanley Cup Final Concerts; DEETS

Shania Twain and Our Lady Peace are ready to excite hockey fans as the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers compete for the Stanley Cup. These concerts, sponsored by Rogers and the NHL, are expected to add excitement to the highly anticipated best-of-seven series, as per Billboard.

Concerts to hype up fans

Shania Twain and Our Lady Peace will perform two free concerts to energize fans ahead of the Stanley Cup Finals. Twain is scheduled to headline the Rogers Festival at the Final Concert Series in Edmonton.

She'll perform on Saturday, June 15, before Game 4. Our Lady Peace, a Canadian rock band, will perform before Game 3 on Thursday, June 13. Both concerts will begin at 4 p.m. MT at Scotiabank Fan Park near Rogers Place.

The games start at 6 p.m. MT. These events do not require tickets, allowing all fans to participate in the celebration.

NHL's star-studded concert series

The announcement of these concerts came on Monday, June 10, just before Game 2 of the Series. The Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 in game one on June 8 in Florida.

Notably, celebrities including Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater attended the first game. BODYARMOR's concert series included a performance by The Kid LAROI before Game 1.

DJ Khaled is set to entertain fans before Game 2, which begins at 8 p.m. ET. These performances are intended to create an unforgettable atmosphere for fans attending the Stanley Cup Final.

Shania Twain’s busy schedule

Twain's performance comes during a busy period for the You're Still the One singer. On Friday, June 7, she released a new single titled White Claw, which features Yung Gravy.

After her NHL performance, Twain will return to the Bakkt Theater in Las Vegas for a second round of her Come On Over residency in August.

Our Lady Peace’s new music on the horizon

Our Lady Peace, best known for songs like Superman's Dead, has not released an album since 2022's Spiritual Machines II. However, the band has hinted that new music will be released this year.

Their performance prior to Game 3 adds to the excitement of the NHL Finals, leaving fans with a mix of nostalgia and anticipation for new material.

The NHL's decision to include high-profile musical acts in the Stanley Cup Finals series is intended to create a festive and engaging environment for hockey fans. The inclusion of Shania Twain and Our Lady Peace not only celebrates Canadian music but also improves the experience of those who attend the games in person.

The concerts are intended to generate momentum and excitement as the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers compete for the coveted Stanley Cup.

As the series progresses, the anticipation for each game grows. Game 2, featuring a performance by DJ Khaled, promises to keep the energy up. Fans are excited for Games 3 and 4, with Our Lady Peace and Shania Twain expected to deliver standout performances.

These concerts add a dynamic element to the Stanley Cup Finals, making it an unforgettable experience for both hockey and music fans.

