Shania Twain Calls THIS Celebrity Brad Pitt Of 2024; Guess The Star Who Has Impressed Her The Most

Shania Twain is known to add the names of celebrities to the lyrics of her songs. In 1998, Brad Pitt got a special mention in Twain’s song, That Don’t Impress Me Much. However, as of today’s time, the singer has yet another name to call out in her song. In 2023, when the singer was asked about the celebrity she would want to mention in her lyrics, Twain went for Channing Tatum.

Twain has, however, switched the names in her conversation with the Times of London. Now, the Any Man of Mine singer stated that she would want to dedicate a song to the British musician, Harry Styles.

What did Shania Twain say about Harry Styles?

During her interaction with The Times newspaper, Twain recalled performing with Styles at Coachella and called him the “new Elvis.” Moreover, the singer referred to the English singer as the Brad Pitt of 2024.

As Shania prepares for her debut at the Glastonbury festival this year, the singer revealed her plans to make the audience croon to her hit songs, such as Honey, I Am Home, From This Moment On, and You’re Still The One, among many others. Twain revealed that she would also perform her 1997 hit, Man! I Feel Like a Woman.

The singer claimed that the 1997 song was quite special to her, for it is about her blossoming into a woman after being abused by her stepfather for many years.

Speaking to The Times, the You’ve Got a Way crooner shared, “That song was me saying, I have waited too long to feel good about being a woman. For many years, I shied away from it or wished I wasn’t a woman. I was a shy, insecure female—not a person.”

Shania Twain’s on being insecure about her body

Shania Twain recalled getting negative comments about her body, specifically for being curvy. The singer shared that it took her a lot of time to accept herself as she is. Twain claimed, “But then I became tired of acting like I’m not a female with curves, so I wrote Man! I Feel Like a Woman!. I guess I was a late bloomer in getting comfortable in my own skin, but after a while, you just have to stop picking away at the things you can’t change.”

On the work front, Shania Twain’s latest song, Giddy Up, was released on January 5, 2023.

