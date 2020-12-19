Shania Twain is finally 'impressed' by Brad Pitt as she wishes the Bullet Train star on his 57th birthday

Taking to her Twitter page, Grammy-winning singer Shania Twain cutely poked fun at Brad Pitt while wishing the actor on his 57th birthday. Check out the 55-year-old singer's birthday tweet for the Oscar winner below.

"Oh-oo-oh, you think you're special / Oh-oo-oh, you think you're something else / Okay, so you're Brad Pitt / That don't impress me much," Shania Twain had proudly sung back in 1997 in her hit tune, That Don't Impress Me Much for her album Come on Over. Now, it looks like the Oscar-winning actor has finally 'impressed' the five-time Grammy-winning singer.

As it was Pitt's 57th birthday yesterday, i.e. December 18, Twain took to her Twitter page with almost a million followers and tweeted, "Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception for today," along with a kiss emoticon. The tweet is obviously in reference to Shania's classic song and her fans immediately picked up on it and even had a laugh over the comments section. @STwainiacsPH tweeted, "Okay Shania, so you're impressed for the meantime," while Canadian Senator Denise Batters tweeted, "I’ll always make that exception! Happy Birthday, #BradPitt!" The hilarious tweet has already garnered 39.5 likes.

Check out Shania Twain's funny 57th birthday wish for Brad Pitt below:

Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt, I’ll make an exception for today — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) December 18, 2020

For us, Brad Pitt will always leave us impressed! Belated Happy Birthday, Mr. Pitt!

Meanwhile, Brad is currently working on his next project, post his Oscar-winning role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, titled Bullet Train. Along with Pitt, the David Leitch directorial boasts of an impressive cast including Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Andrew Koji and Bad Bunny. Lady Gaga is rumoured to be a part of Bullet Train's cast as well in a small supporting role.

