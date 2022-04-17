Shania Twain gushes about joining Harry Styles for his Coachella debut: Grateful we got to create this memory

Harry Styles made his Coachella debut this year as he headlined at the music festival. While the singer belted out his big hits and also the new song As It Was, the singer had a surprise in store for fans as he was joined by Shania Twain for a duet performance during the show. In his set, Harry introduced the legendary singer as someone who holds a special place in his heart since he remembers hearing her songs while his mom drove him in the car when he was a child.

Styles teamed up with Shania Twain for two covers of Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You’re Still the One during the show, leaving the audience thrilled with excitement. Taking to Instagram, Twain wrote about her experience of joining Harry for his Coachella debut and wrote the sweetest message as she called herself his fan.

Shania wrote, "Music icon. Fashion icon. And true friend I am honored and thrilled to have joined @harrystyles onstage for his @coachella debut. What a magical moment!! And I mean c'mon... WHAT A SHOW I'm a huge fan! Grateful we got to create this memory together - Thank you Harry."

Fans were quick enough to leave their comments lauding Twain and Styles' performance in the comments on the post. Netizens also seemed to have loved Shania and Harry's performance so much that they are now hoping the two artists collaborate for a new song in future. As for other performers at the festival, Justin Bieber also delivered a surprise performance as he joined Daniel Caesar to sing Peaches on stage.

