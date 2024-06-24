Shania Twain Says Her Hit Song Man! I Feel Like A Woman! Stemmed From 'Many Years' Of Wishing She Wasn't A Woman

Shania Twain opened up in a recent interview with The Times about her transition from rejecting the reality of womanhood to wholeheartedly embracing her true identity, reflecting on her traumatic childhood that inspired her enduring hit Man! I Feel Like a Woman!

During the conversation, Twain revealed she was sexually assaulted by her stepfather, Jerry, who also physically abused her mother. “That song was me saying I have waited too long to feel good about being a woman,” the Canadian crooner said.

Shania Twain’s Man! I Feel Like a Woman chronicles her path from insecurity to self-acceptance

“For many years I shied away from it or wished I wasn't a woman. I was a shy, insecure female — not person,” Twain said about the popular song featured on her Come On Over album.

The five-time Grammy winner continued that though her brain said she doesn't really care who she is, her body got in the way — the female got in the way. Twain further described being conscious of her curves and her other feminine features and did everything to not bring attention to them.

The legendary singer said she felt as though she missed out on the joy of girlhood revealing that she never went to a beach in a bathing suit as a teenager. “I knew boys were going to take advantage of me in one way or another,” she remarked.

However, thankfully, her feelings eventually changed. “I became tired of acting like I’m not a female with curves, so I wrote Man! I Feel Like a Woman! I guess I was a late bloomer in getting comfortable in my own skin, but after a while, you just have to stop picking away at the things you can't change,” Twain said.

Shania Twain Reflected on Man! I Feel Like a Woman! origin and evolution on the song's 25th anniversary

Twain’s 1999 album Come On Over turned 25 this April and the singer gave insights into the background of the song with Vevo Footnotes, discussing the origin of the song and the things it stood for.

Twain said she worked with producer Mutt Lange on the song who was playing a specific guitar riff all morning at the time. And when he stopped the riff, Twain found herself saying Man, I feel like a woman! When that statement came out of her mouth, Twain said it was so obvious the song was going to be about “liberation, independence, and the human spirit.”

Twain said she believed she was standing up for herself through the song. She wasn't being apologetic for all the things she's been criticized for in her life including her wardrobe preferences.

According to Twain, the song also marked her shift away from country music as she began exploring other genres including rock, pop, and more.

Twain is set to perform the song during her June 30 set at the Glastonbury Festival in England.

