Shania Twain Sings Into Drumstick During 'Hilarious' Concert Goof-Up; DETAILS Inside

Shania Twain made her fans laugh during her recent concert. The singer shared a video on Instagram that showed her making an adorable mistake on stage that made her giggle.

The video that was shot and posted on TikTok by a concertgoer shows Shania’s mistake and how she laughed it off. Read more to see what Shania Twain did on stage.

Shania Twain’s goof-up on stage

Shania Twain was performing her song If You're Not in It for Love when she made this hilarious mistake. In the video, the star was shown singing her song with a microphone in one hand and a set of drumsticks in the other. The video showed Shania mistaking the drumsticks for her mic and singing in it.

The clip features the singer’s confused face and then the quick realization of what had happened. "Oh my God! That was hilarious," she said while laughing the mistake off.

The singer posted the clip which was originally a TikTok from a concertgoer. "I’m really glad somebody captured this moment, it’s made me laugh all over again," Shania wrote in the caption and tagged the fan who shot the video.

Shania Twain talks about her Vegas residency

Shania started her Las Vegas residency last year in May. The Come on Over residency show takes place at Planet Hollywood’s Bakkt Theater. During her debut show in Las Vegas, the singer got candid and revealed how she lost her virginity at 14.

“I’m comfortable with the environment and I feel friendly with everybody, so I feel at home,” she shared in an interview with People. She told the magazine how she was “not just relieved” but also “really happy” after her first performance of her residency.

Shania Twain also found delight in observing the audience's fashion choices during her performances. She openly admitted to enjoying taking note of their outfits and specifically mentioned how individuals with dyed hair brought a smile to her face. According to her, it was a source of happiness as it symbolized unity and a shared spirit among everyone present. Furthermore, she expressed how this informal atmosphere made her feel comfortable. It's worth mentioning that Shania Twain's residency will conclude in December 2024.

