Shania Twain talks about her ex-husband Mutt Lange's affair with close friend, says it made her feel ‘stupid’

Shania Twain is now opening up about her heartbreak that she endured after she discovered her ex-husband Robert Mutt Lange was cheating on her with close friend Marie-Anne Thiébaud. This ended their 14 year-long marriage in 2008.

Talking about her split with the ex-husband on the Armchair Expert, Shania Twain said that she thinks that many things that have happened since the divorce shouldn’t have been so hard. The singer said that she has been naïve about the ups and downs in life. Here is everything that Twain said about her divorce with Mutt Lange.

Shania Twain on her ex-husband’s affair

'That's all behind me', Shania Twain talks about her divorce and thinks that fallout was not so embarrassing. The singer said that she was very angry about the infidelity and lying in the relationship. She also said that the affair made her feel stupid, but Thiébaud experiencing the same with her softened the blow.

After Twain’s divorce from Lange, she married Marie-Anne’s husband Frédéric Thiébaud in 2011. Thiébaud and Twain got close as they healed from their heartbreak with the cheating spouses. Shania Twain said that Thiébaud was very smart about the whole situation in contrast to her as she was ‘uncontrollably fragile’.

Talking about her current relationship with ex-husband Mutt Lange who is still in relationship with Marie-Anne, Shania Twain said that she does not speak to him except about their son Eja, aged 21. Twain said that they parent well together considering that they do not talk to each other. Since they both love their son much, who is their first priority, they only text each other and do not play games in this regard.

Shania Twain ended her interview by saying that everyone soon gets what they deserve and she got the best man on the planet.

