Shanna Moakler announces pregnancy news after ex Matthew Rondeau’s domestic violence arrest

Shanna Moakler is expecting her fourth child. The former Playmate, who is already a mother of three, revealed to PEOPLE that she is expecting her fourth child. Her ex-boyfriend, Matthew Rondeau, was jailed for felony domestic abuse only days before the announcement.

"I took a pregnancy test and it is positive," Moakler, 46, says in a statement. "This has been a very difficult week, but I'm taking everything day by day." Authorities confirmed to PEOPLE last Thursday that Rondeau, 28, was apprehended about 7:40 a.m. in the Los Angeles area. He was charged with felony domestic abuse, and bail was set at USD 50,000. The arrest happened only days after Rondeau made an angry video on social media, stating that Moakler had cheated on him and spent the night at her neighbor's home.

The video, which was published by TMZ, shows an enraged Rondeau discussing what allegedly occurred the night before between him and Moakler. In the video, Rondeau made further disparaging remarks about Moakler and stated that their relationship was over. He also said that he was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time. However, Moakler subsequently came out about the incident, telling PEOPLE via her agent that she was "okay." Alabama Moakler, Moakler's daughter, also said that she had been "in contact" with her mother since the event. While the 16-year-old was uncertain of what had happened, she affirmed that Moakler was "okay."

Meanwhile, since 2020, Moakler and Rondeau had been in an on-again, off-again relationship. PEOPLE reported in July that the couple had split up. Months later, though, the two resumed their relationship. Moakler was formerly married to Travis Barker from 2004 until 2008, with whom she had a daughter, Alabama, and a son, Landon, who is now 18 years old. She also has a 22-year-old daughter, Atiana, with boxer De La Hoya, with whom she was engaged from 1998 to 2000.

