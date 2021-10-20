Shanna Moakler CLARIFIES rumours about her reaction to ex Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian's engagement

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian left everyone surprised with their engagement over the weekend. While their close friends and family have been thrilled for the couple, reports suggested that Barker's ex-wife Shanna Moakler dropped some cryptic social media posts in response to the same. In her recent Instagram story, Moakler clarified reports about her reaction to the engagement as she called out fake reports in a note.

Taking to her Instagram story, Shanna wrote, 'I haven't made a comment on anything going on in the world period. So [thank you] to all my new found psychologist, family therapists, spiritual counselors, momsters and desperate housewives. Your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted. Whatever would I do without your fortune cookie wisdom?" She further added a peace sign emoji to her note.

Moakler and Barker were married from 2004 to 2006 and also reunited briefly in 2009 before splitting up for good. The duo also shares two kids, son Landon Asher and daughter Alabama Luella Barker.

Check out Shanna Moakler's post here:

It was recently reported that after the news of Kourtney and Travis' engagement broke, Shanna erased all photos of her children Landon and Alabama from her feed, seemingly because they celebrated the engagement news.

Kourtney Kardashian has gotten close to Barker's kids since the time the duo has been dating and in fact, not long ago, Alabama also referred to the Poosh founder as her "stepmom." She is also known to post heart emojis on most of Travis and Kourtney's posts, suggesting that she has been happy about their relationship.

