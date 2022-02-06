Shanna Moakler didn't mean to call Khloe Kardashian a ‘donkey’; Says insult was meant for Kim Kardashian

Actress and model Shanna Moakler called reality TV star Khloe Kardashian a “donkey” over 10 years ago and is now reflecting on her comments. While participating in Celebrity Big Brother, Shanna –who was previously married to Khloe‘s sister Kourtney’s current fiance Travis Barker for 4 years from 2004 to 2008 – explained why she called Khloe a “donkey” in 2009 while appearing on The Wendy Williams Show. If you didn’t know, Shanna is currently in Celebrity Big Brother competing alongside Khloe’s ex-husband–Lamar Odom.

During the episode, Shanna said that her remark was meant more for Kim and less for Khloe. She said: “I went to do The Wendy Williams Show and she just asked, ‘Oh, are you going to attend Lamar and Khloe’s wedding. I thought she said Kim and I didn’t like Kim and I was like, ‘I’m not gonna go to that donkey’s wedding.’ Right after I said it, I heard the audience [gasp] and was like, what did I say?” Shanna recalled, adding that she “didn’t even know Khloe.”

Previously, when Shanna entered the Celebrity Big Brother house, she was stressed and hoping that Lamar would not remember the incident. “So when Lamar walked in, I was like, ‘Oh my god, I hope he doesn’t remember I called his fiancee a donkey on TV,’” Shanna explained, saying, “[Khloe] didn’t deserve it.’”

In other news from the house, Lamar has also been opening up about Khloe during his stay, the former athlete previously admitted to often dreaming about the Good American founder.

