Shanna Moakler on ex Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s IVF journey: I don’t have any issues

Shanna Moakler has spoken up about her ex-husband Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's attempts to have their own child. After the engaged couple recently spoke out about their IVF experience, the 47-year-old model termed the planning "fantastic," and said she only knew "what everyone knows."

“I think if that’s a desire between the two of them then that’s fantastic,” she said as per Us Weekly, before adding, “I don’t have any issues with that. Their personal relationship is really nothing I get involved in.” Kardashian, 43, has disclosed that she is undergoing IVF therapy in order to conceive a child with Blink-182, drummer 46. She claims that the medicine has caused weight gain and menopausal-like symptoms. “It hasn’t been the most amazing experience,” the mother-of-three said on the family’s Hulu series.

However, after dating for nine months, the PDA-obsessed pair got engaged last October. They allegedly married earlier this month in a Las Vegas church after attending the 64th annual Grammy Awards together. The ceremony, however, turned out to be a charade. In an Instagram post, Kourtney Kardashian revealed her faux Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker.

Meanwhile, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, are the Poosh founder's children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. On the other hand, Barker and Moakler have two children: Alabama, 16, and Landon, 18. He also assisted in the upbringing of Moakler's eldest daughter, Atiana, the biological daughter of former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

