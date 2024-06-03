Shanna Moakler Reveals She and Ex Travis Barker Have Been Co-Parenting Amid His Relationship With Kourtney Kardashian

Even though Barker has started a new chapter with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker are successfully co-parenting their children. Moakler shared during a candid conversation on Jeff Lewis Live that they maintain a positive relationship, focusing on their kids without any animosity. The former couple, parents to Landon (20) and Alabama (18), prioritize their children's well-being and even exchange friendly texts on special occasions.

Although there have been tensions in the past, Moakler says she doesn't care about public opinion about her parenting, despite feeling overshadowed by Barker's high-profile lifestyle.

Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler co-parent amid his new marriage to Kourtney Kardashian

Shanna Moakler and Travis Barker appear to be putting aside small things for the sake of their children following some contentious comments. Moakler, who shares two kids with Barker, explained what their relationship is like now that he's married to Kourtney Kardashian during a new interview on Jeff Lewis Live.

Her son, Landon Barker (20) and daughter, Alabama Barker (18) communicate via text, but they do not "really" have a friendship. Moakler's daughter Atiana De La Hoya with ex Oscar De La Hoya also attributes Barker to serving as a "father figure" to her. Barker appears to still be involved in Atiana's life.

"The one thing we have always agreed on is our children and their best interests." Moakler said. Moakler and Barker are said to be cordial these days, despite their personal differences, as the pair exchanged texts for Mother's Day and when Rocky, Barker's son with Kardashian, was born.

"I'm happy for him. I think, you know, he's in a good place... The kids love the new baby, Rocky," Moakler said. "My daughter loves him and sends cute pictures."

When Barker began dating the longtime reality star earlier this year, the former Miss USA claimed there was some 'parental alienation.'

How is Travis Barker as a dad?

Travis always wanted to be the super dad, even when he wasn't with Shanna. He'd say, "I'm the best parent." Shanna would respond, "Bro, you win. You're the winner here. You have all the money. You have all this. You're the winner!" she shared on Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast.

When the Kardashians first entered the picture, her kids were enamored, just as young kids would be. There was a lot of glitter and fame. They watched the Kardashians on TV, and now their dad was dating one and they were going to be on the show. Shanna believed her kids got caught up in that, which is natural for young children.

At the time, she also mentioned that her house isn't a mansion like Travis's. She doesn't have a movie theater or golf carts for kids to drive around.

In echoes of previous remarks, Moakler told Jeff Lewis that she had long since given up on competing against Barker. "My ex is a very powerful and famous person," she said. “It's hard to compete at that level."

She made it clear, however, that she has no qualms about what people think about her being a mum. “I don't give a damn what anyone thinks or says about me when it comes to being a mother," she said. "I only care about my children -- my relationship with my children."

