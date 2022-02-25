Shanna Moakler’s boyfriend Matthew Rondeau arrested for domestic violence after his Instagram Live tirade

Matthew Rondeau, Shanna Moakler's boyfriend, was arrested shortly after he went on an expletive-filled Instagram Live tirade against her. According to TMZ, the Murder Party actor, 29, was arrested on Thursday, February 24, for felony domestic violence during an incident with the Celebrity Big Brother alum, 46.

According to a source, police were on their way to Moakler's residence on Thursday "over a dispute," as per US Weekly. However, Rondeau sparked outrage earlier this week when he made shocking charges against Moakler in a video shared on her Instagram account. “I’m done. I’m never talking to this f–king specimen of a f–king human again. The truth is I found out that she was talking to other f–king people the whole entire time in our relationship.”

The actor later stated that the reality star is still not over her ex-husband, Travis Barker. (They were married from 2004 until 2008 and have two children: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.) As per US Weekly, Moakler, according to Rondeau, slept at their neighbor's house on Wednesday, February 23, rather than at the couple's residence. A source informed Us that the model's charges are false, despite his shocking rant.

Meanwhile, according to TMZ, when Moakler arrived in the morning, the dispute continued and apparently became violent, prompting the police to intervene. Despite the fact that Moakler unfollowed Rondeau after she left the Celebrity Big Brother house, the duo were caught displaying PDA on Tuesday, February 22. He did, however, criticise the Meet the Barkers alum's previous confrontations with fellow contestant Lamar Odom the day before.