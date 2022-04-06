Shanna Moakler wishes the 'best' to ex Travis Barker after his Las Vegas wedding to Kourtney Kardashian

After Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's intimate wedding in Las Vegas, Shanna Moakler is sending her best wishes to the newlyweds. Following the announcement that Barker and Kardashian were married early Monday at One Love Wedding Chapel, Moakler sent an exclusive statement to PEOPLE regarding the newlyweds.

"Congratulations to the happy couple," says Moakler, 47, as per PEOPLE. "I wish them the best that life has to offer on their journey together." However, between 2004 to 2008, Moakler was married to Barker. Alabama, a 16-year-old girl, and Landon, an 18-year-old boy, are the couple's children. Moakler also has a 23-year-old daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, whose father is Oscar De La Hoya, a former professional boxer.

Meanwhile, Kardashian, 42, and Barker, 46, arrived at the wedding chapel at about 1:45 a.m. on Monday after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards together, according to PEOPLE. It's unknown if the couple received a marriage licence prior to the event. Chapel owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE exclusively that the couple was very affectionate throughout their ceremony. "There was a lot of that — kissing and hugging. They barely came up for air!" he said. "They just seemed totally in love."

Despite the fact that Moakler and Barker's tumultuous breakup has been well publicised over the years, this isn't the first time the Celebrity Big Brother star has shown her support for her ex. In an interview with PEOPLE in May 2021, Moakler said of Barker, "I'm really, genuinely happy for him. I want the father of my kids to be happy and to have a partner that makes him happy ... and a better father. As long as [Kardashian's] good to my children, that's truly all I really care about. My kids seem to really like her and her family, so that's key."

ALSO READ:Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's wedding ceremony was 'for fun', couple not legally married; Reports