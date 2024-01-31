Shannen Doherty Opens Up About Radiation Concerns, Says She Was 'Petrified' Amid Cancer Battle

Actress Shannen Doherty recently shared on her podcast that she was scared of radiation during her cancer treatments. She revealed that she was afraid that it might change the way she has been. The Beverly Hills, 90210, actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and later, she underwent brain surgery in January 2023.

Shannen Doherty's cancer battle

Shannen Doherty has been battling with cancer since 2015. The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier in her life, and last year, she went through brain surgery and radiation therapy. Little House on the Prairie actress also revealed that she is living with stage 4 cancer, as it has spread to her bones.

While on a podcast, Doherty said the doctor gave her a photo of her "brain opened up." She showed it to every possible person at her home, "While some stressed out watching it, others enjoyed it like I did". Doherty also claimed that she would joke around with the doctor about the effects of radiation on her brain. She feared he would "touch the part of the brain that made me speak eight fluent languages."

ALSO READ: What kind of cancer does Shannen Doherty have? Exploring her journey throughout the tragic illness

Advertisement

Shannen Doherty’s new perspective towards life

Shannen Doherty revealed that the whole process of cancer treatments made her look at her life from a different perspective. She said it is her mission to "live each day in as positive a manner as possible, with a lot of hope." The actress on the podcast said, "Listen, I can die today. I could die in 20 years. I could die walking outside of my house and, you know, a tree falling on me or a bus hitting me or whatever. Or I can die of cancer. What I can do is live each day in as much of a positive manner with a lot of hope as I can, embrace it, and be like, 'Wow, you know, I get to wake up again.'"

In a bright ray of hope, the Girls Just Want to Have Fun actress is currently yielding positive results through treatment and medications.

ALSO READ: Why was Shannen Doherty fired from Beverly Hills 90210? Actress weighs in on exit