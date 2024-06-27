Shannen Doherty Reveals Ex's Cheating Scandal Left Her In A 'Dark Place'; Shares She's 'Completely Recovered'

Shannen Doherty is powering through. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star is sharing her dark experience of dealing with too much all at once. Amid her cancer treatment, Doherty found out about her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko’s infidelity which led to the end of their 11-year-long marriage.

Now, the reality star is battling their ongoing divorce but claims to have moved on from him and the cheating scandal. But Doherty is yet to get her life back together as she is dealing with financial struggles owing to her medical bills and attorney fees.

Shannen Doherty opens up about dealing with ex-husband’s infidelity

Shannen Doherty, 53, sat down for a candid chat in the latest episode of the Let’s Talk Off Camera podcast hosted by Kelly Ripa, on Wednesday, June 26. The Hollywood actor did not hold back from sharing the struggles she powered through in the past nine months.

After she found out about her famed photographer husband’s infidelity, Doherty revealed she spiraled into a dark place and wasn’t able to pick herself up until only recently. “I was really, really in a dark place for, like, nine months after I found out what he did,” the Heathers star admitted.

She highlighted the fact that she’d just had brain surgery when she learned about the “whole fiasco” and had a tough time dealing with it.

Doherty clarified, “It's only recently that I've completely recovered where I have zero [feelings] for him anymore.” While that’s good news from the actress’s side, she is still burdened by the divorce trials that are keeping her from completely moving on in life.

Speaking of finding new love, the TV star added that she is still clueless about dating right now as it’s only been a year since the scandal. “it's still so hard and raw,” Doherty expressed.

It’s not the first time the Charmed actress has dealt with infidelity as she discussed affairs in her past relationships in her podcast, Let’s Be Clear. Her husband’s affair was, however, the most hurtful given they had been married for over a decade.

Besides, it’s not the end of Doherty’s struggles yet.

Shannen Doherty accuses Kurt Isawarienko of waiting for her to die

The divorce battle between the two ex-spouses has turned ugly as Doherty recently stated in an official court document that her ex-husband is allegedly waiting for her to die of cancer to avoid paying any spousal support.

As revealed in the legal proceedings, there is a sharp contrast in the earnings of both parties, with Iswarienko reportedly utilizing all the luxuries like flying around in their plane, relaxing in medical spas, and shopping Gucci, per People.

Whereas, Doherty has to deal with soaring medical bills as a stage 4 breast cancer patient and draining most of her income in attorney fees. She deemed Iswarienko’s actions as unjustified since he was showing no responsibility for his “dying wife of more than 11 years,” per Doherty’s statement in the court documents.

Shannen Doherty had to stop working because of her health issues and is struggling with her decreased income. After filing for divorce in 2023, she requested spousal support of 15,434 USD monthly from her ex-husband, whose earnings were reported shy of 700k USD in the past three years, per People.

