Shannen Doherty reveals her Stage 4 Breast Cancer diagnosis; Says she is 'scared'

The 48-year-old 90210 star Shannen Doherty opens up about her Stage 4 Breast Cancer diagnosis. The American actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer. The actress cum television director stated that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in the year 2015. Now, the actress further adds that she felt petrified and scared on learning that her cancer was back. The actress Shannen Doherty who was a guest star on Riverdale to pay tribute to the late actor Luke Perry, spoke to Good Morning America's Amy Robach for a candid interview.

The actress revealed during her interview that she felt anxious as to why her, why does she have to be the one. Shannen Doherty mentions that at times she felt who 'else deserves this, nobody deserves this.' Shannen said that Luke Perry's death was extremely shocking. She said someone who is healthy and fit, could pass away in such a way. The American actress also shared a picture of her and Luke Perry on her Instagram account. Doherty kept her diagnosis under the wraps as there was a court case between her and an insurance company going on, due to which she could not talk about it.

Currently on the work front, Shannen Doherty is gearing up for a reboot of the teen drama, called BH90210. The actress states that the death of her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Luke Perry, made her feel, why wasn't it her and why him. Shannen Doherty does not fail to mention in the interview that she informed about her cancer to co-star Brian Austin Green.

