Shannen Doherty shares emotional news about breast cancer, talks about 'fear, turmoil, and timing of it all'

American actress Shannen Doherty has shared a health update with her followers and revealed that the terminal breast cancer she has been diagnosed with for years has now spread to her brain despite treatment. Continue reading to know what the 52-year-old Charmed star posted about the status of her cancer diagnosis on her Instagram.

Shannen Doherty shares news about her cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty has revealed that even though she was undergoing treatment for her cancer, it has spread to her brain. Sharing a video of herself receiving radiation treatment, she wrote that her scan had shown metastasis in her brain. Detailing the process, she said, "January 12, 2023. On January 5th, my CT scan showed Mets in my brain. Yesterday's video was showing the process of getting fitted for the mask which you wear during radiation to your brain."

Talking about how she was feelings, the 52-year-old divulged, "January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic and there was a lot going on in my life. I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr. Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at cedar sinai. But that fear... The turmoil... the timing of it all... This is what cancer can look like." Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in the year 2015.

The actress underwent a mastectomy and received chemotherapy and radiation treatment to cure the cancer. She went into remission in 2017 but three years later in 2020, she announced that she had been diagnosed with terminal breast cancer. A long post from her during breast cancer awareness month reads, "I'd like to share more of my own personal journey from my first diagnosis to my second. Is it all pretty? NO, but it's truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like."

"I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you. In 2015 I got diagnosed with breast cancer. I had a mastectomy and did chemo and radiation. I had many nose bleeds from the chemo. Not sure if any of you experienced this. I also was beyond tired," the post explains her journey dealing with cancer. "I cheered myself up by putting on funny pajamas that my friend Kristy gave me. Did they actually cheer me up? Yes!! Lol," the post continues.

"I looked ridiculous and in that ridiculousness, I was able to laugh at myself. Finding humor helped get me thru what seemed impossible. I hope we all find humor in the impossible," it concludes. Along with the lengthy awareness post, she shared a selfie of herself with tissues stuffed in her visibly bleeding nose as a bald version of her looks at the camera. Another image shows her sleeping on a bed, exhausted from the process. Doherty has regularly documented her fight with cancer on her Instagram through a series of posts and videos.

