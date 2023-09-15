Shared without permission - Elon Musk shared Amber Heard's Overwatch Cosplay picture despite her saying NO;DEETS INSIDE

Amber Heard didn't give her ex-boyfriend, Elon Musk, permission to share a picture of her dressed in cosplay, a source has told Page Six. The actress wanted the photo to remain private. However Musk then also went on to share the image on his Twitter account to confirm a story from author Walter Isaacson's biography about him. Here’s a lowdown on what occurred

Elon Musk shared Amber's cosplay photo without permission

Heard was upset by Musk's decision because he had asked her multiple times to speak with Walter for the book, and she had done so out of respect for him As per Page Six. In the biography, it was mentioned that Heard, 37, went to great lengths to obtain a sexy costume to resemble the video game character Mercy from Overwatch for Musk, 52. The journalist detailed how she spent two months designing and creating the costume for role-playing in the book.

The photo that Musk shared, seemingly taken on a cellphone in a home setting, showed Heard in a latex bodysuit with a plunging neckline, along with matching wings and a golden halo headpiece. The Teach Giant also tweeted, “She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome.” Representatives for Heard and Musk, who dated on and off for about a year starting in 2017 after Heard's high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp, have not commented on the situation.

Elon’s brother and ex-girlfriend’s shared thought about Amber

In the biography, it was also revealed that Musk's friends and brother, Kimbal Musk, strongly disliked Heard. Kimbal expressed his strong dislike for her, describing her as “mean” and “toxic” Kimbal expressed concerns about Elon, “It’s really sad that he falls in love with these people who are really mean to him. They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side, and Elon knows they are toxic.”

Grimes, Elon's subsequent girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, described Heard as "chaotic evil" in the book. Elon has faced criticism for sharing intimate images in the past, as Grimes claimed that he sent a photo of her undergoing a C-section to several family members.

Despite the negative aspects of their relationship, Heard expressed her love for Musk, acknowledging his impulsive nature and stating, "I love him very much. Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him." The biography also highlighted the tumultuous period after Elon and Heard's final breakup in February 2018 as one of the most challenging in his life.

