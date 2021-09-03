Shark Tank alums Kevin O’Leary and Kevin Harrington SUED, accused of defrauding people

Kevin O'Leary and Kevin Harrington of "Shark Tank" are accused of conducting a fraud. The complaint, as per Entertainment Tonight, alleges that twenty prospective entrepreneurs were misled and cheated by purported use of “fictional executives, false promises of financial success, and even illusions of being on the show ‘Shark Tank' itself.”

According to the allegations, O'Leary and Harrington utilized a "predatory fraud scheme" to get their claimed victims to employ one of two businesses, InventureX or Ideazon. The would-be entrepreneurs said they were promised crowdfunding support after they paid either firm, but they reportedly never got anything after handing over their money. The alleged victims further argue in the papers that InventureX and Ideazon may not even exist and might be a cover for defrauding inexperienced investors. As per Page Six, Harrington, 64, is “a partner and primary executive of InventureX,” and O’Leary, 67, allegedly “endorsed and recommended” the same two companies, according to the documents.

According to the businesspeople that brought the action, their damages may total hundreds of thousands of dollars per plaintiff. However, the complaint seeks damages, economic loss, emotional distress, and legal costs from Harrington and O'Leary.

Meanwhile, O’Leary told Page Six in a statement via his attorney.“It appears that someone has been using my name and likeness without my knowledge, permission, or consent,” O’Leary told Page Six in a statement via his attorney. “I’ve never heard of any of these purported companies and have never conducted business with any of the plaintiffs who filed this suit." A rep for Harrington didn’t return for a comment.

Interestingly, O'Leary has been a regular on "Shark Tank" since 2009, while Harrington participated on the program for the first two seasons.

